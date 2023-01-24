When China’s Vice Premier Liu He addressed attendees of the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, last week, he had a clear message: China is back in business.

“If we work hard enough, we are confident that growth will most likely return to its normal trend, and the Chinese economy will see a significant improvement in 2023,” he said.

“China’s door to the outside will only open wider,” Liu said, invoking China’s earlier business success narrative.