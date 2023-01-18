  • Ukrainian artillerymen fire a 2S7 Pion cannon toward Russian fortifications inside the city of Kreminna, Ukraine. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – The Pentagon is tapping into a vast but little-known stockpile of American ammunition in Israel to help meet Ukraine’s dire need for artillery shells in the war with Russia, American and Israeli officials say.

The stockpile provides arms and ammunition for the Pentagon to use in Middle East conflicts. The United States has also allowed Israel to access the supplies in emergencies.

The Ukraine conflict has become an artillery-driven war of attrition, with each side lobbing thousands of shells every day. Ukraine has run low on munitions for its Soviet-era weaponry and has largely shifted to firing artillery and rounds donated by the United States and other Western allies.

