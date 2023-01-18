Coinbase Global is halting operations in Japan, less than a month after another major digital asset exchange, Kraken, announced its withdrawal from the country.

Customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, Coinbase said in a blog post Wednesday. Any remaining crypto held at Coinbase on or after Feb. 17 will be converted to yen, and the company will send any remaining cash to a guaranty account at the Legal Affairs Bureau in the month after that date, it said.

“Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan,” according to the post. Coinbase plans to conduct a “complete review of our business in the country,” it said.