After a monthslong hiatus from media appearances, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has come to the fore again, causing a stir in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In an interview with the monthly magazine Bungei Shunju published last week, he expressed his discontent with current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision to remain as an LDP faction leader, stressing how “historically prime ministers have resigned from their factions upon assuming the premiership.”

Suga also questioned the role of the LDP factions, stating that, “especially during national elections, politicians often prioritize their faction’s concerns over their principles.”