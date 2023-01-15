When U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday that the two were meeting “at a remarkable moment in our alliance,” he left little room for doubt that the U.S.-Japan alliance has hit a high-water mark.

“Rather than figuring out how we can work more closely together, a more difficult job would be trying to figure out how and where we disagree,” Biden said just ahead of his summit with Kishida.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a time when we’ve been closer to Japan,” he added.