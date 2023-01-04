Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13, a person engaged in the preparations said on Tuesday.
The meeting comes as North Korea’s missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry U.S. allies in the region.
Kishida plans to discuss Tokyo’s new security policy, which saw the unveiling in December of Japan’s biggest military build-up since World War II, the Yomiuri daily newspaper reported last week, citing multiple unidentified government sources.
