    The stage at the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Budokan in Tokyo on Sept. 27. The assassination of Abe on July 8 while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara shocked the nation and the world, and continues to reverberate politically. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
The nation was rocked in July by the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the consequences of which will be felt for years to come. Meanwhile, the year was shaped by Japan’s shift toward living with COVID-19, albeit at a more cautious pace than much of the world.

But even as the threat from the virus subsided, security tensions around the nation continued to grow, spurring a major shift in defense policy.

Members from shopping and tourism companies greet a group of tourists from Hong Kong upon their arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on June 26. Japan gradually eased its strict COVID-19 border controls over the year, finally letting in all arrivals from Oct. 11. | REUTERS

