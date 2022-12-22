  • A still of a video released Dec. 5 showing a Russian military vehicle on a Northern Territories island claimed by Japan. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS
    A still of a video released Dec. 5 showing a Russian military vehicle on a Northern Territories island claimed by Japan. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

Russia accused Japan on Thursday of abandoning decades of pacifist policy and embracing “unbridled militarization,” responding to a $320-billion defense plan announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week.

“It can be clearly seen that Tokyo has embarked on the path of an unprecedented build-up of its own military power, including the acquisition of strike potential,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kishida’s plan will double defense outlays to about 2% of gross domestic product over five years and make Japan the world’s third-biggest military spender after the United States and China.

