Deforestation in the world’s most biologically diverse savanna, the Brazilian Cerrado, rose by around 25% in the 12 months through July from the previous period, two people familiar with the still-unreleased government data told Reuters.

Brazil has yet to publish its official annual figures for Cerrado deforestation, based on satellite analysis by the government’s National Institute for Space Research, INPE. The sources requested anonymity as the data is not yet public.

INPE declined to comment. A third source not authorized to speak to the media said the data would be released on Wednesday.