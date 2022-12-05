  • China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier operates south of Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture in May. | DEFENSE MINISTRY JOINT STAFF OFFICE / VIA KYODO
  • The Okinawa Times

As concerns grow over a U.S.-China confrontation and a Taiwan contingency, more of those who fear that Japan — which hosts U.S. military bases — could also become involved are calling for the nation’s defense capabilities to be strengthened.

What has been discussed less is exactly how Japanese citizens would be protected in the event of a military contingency.

The government is considering building evacuation shelters for residents on the Yaeyama Islands, remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture located close to Taiwan, but some feel there has been a lack of consultation around the idea.

