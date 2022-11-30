  • Niseko has a reputation for having some of the world's best powder snow, drawing skiers and snowboarders from all over the world. | ALISTER BUCKINGHAM / VIA NISEKO TOURSIM AGENCY
    Niseko has a reputation for having some of the world's best powder snow, drawing skiers and snowboarders from all over the world. | ALISTER BUCKINGHAM / VIA NISEKO TOURSIM AGENCY
  • SHARE

Niseko, Hokkaido – Touted by winter sports enthusiasts as having some of the best powder snow in the world, resorts in the Niseko area of Hokkaido are looking to Saturday’s official opening of the 2022-2023 season with great anticipation now that Japan’s borders have reopened and domestic discount travel will be available in the New Year.

Resort managers say reservations from both domestic and international visitors for the upcoming season are on the rise, especially with travelers from Australia, North America and parts of East and Southeast Asia.

The numbers can only go up, as the coronavirus outbreak effectively ended international arrivals. Foreign visitors to Niseko peaked at over 218,000 in the fiscal year that began April 2017, and there were over 160,000 in fiscal 2019.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED