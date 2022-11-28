  • Rhee Chang-yong, governor of the Bank of Korea, speaks at the Peterson Institute For International Economics in Washington in October. | BLOOMBERG
South Korea should avoid following Japan’s lead of using fiscal and monetary stimulus to combat the challenges of an aging economy, central bank Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said, urging reforms instead to boost fertility.

Aging is a rising concern in the developed world and Korea is among the hardest-hit together with Japan. South Korea shattered its own record for the world’s lowest fertility rate last year, adding to long-term pressure on policy makers to keep interest rates low and fiscal stimulus ample to boost growth.

“It’s easier to say ‘let’s use the fiscal policy to stimulate the economy if growth is going down, let’s use the loose monetary policy to increase the inflation rate,” Rhee said in an interview. “It all failed.”

