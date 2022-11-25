  • A sign outside a pharmacy in New York promotes flu shots. A universal vaccine would replace the guess work involved in developing annual shots months ahead of flu season each year. | REUTERS
    A sign outside a pharmacy in New York promotes flu shots. A universal vaccine would replace the guess work involved in developing annual shots months ahead of flu season each year. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

An experimental vaccine provided broad protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes in initial tests in mice and ferrets, potentially opening a pathway to a universal flu shot that might help prevent future pandemics, according to a U.S. study published on Thursday.

The two-dose vaccine employs the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in the COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer with BioNTech, and by Moderna. It delivers tiny lipid particles containing mRNA instructions for cells to create replicas of so-called hemagglutinin proteins that appear on influenza virus surfaces.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW