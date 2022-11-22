  • Locals walk past collapsed houses, after an earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, on Monday, | ANTARA FOTO / YULIUS SATRIA WIJAYA / VIA REUTERS
Cianjur, Indonesia – A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

Doctors treated patients outdoors after the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital Jakarta, left hospitals in the West Java town of Cianjur without power for several hours.

