    Commuters board a bus in Folkestone, U.K., on Monday. A new study says that while fears of a recession may temporarily put a freeze on hiring, over the long-term, the market is likely to skew toward job-seekers. | BLOOMBERG.
Workers are set to have an upper hand in the job market as demographic changes make it harder for employers to hire and retain staff, according to a new study by economists at Glassdoor and Indeed.

An aging population and reduced immigration have led to a smaller pool of workers overall, according to the joint report, which analyzed employment trends across the U.S., Canada, France, the U.K., Germany, Australia, Japan and China. As a result, staffing in certain industries will remain challenging for years to come.

