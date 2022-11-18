Workers are set to have an upper hand in the job market as demographic changes make it harder for employers to hire and retain staff, according to a new study by economists at Glassdoor and Indeed.
An aging population and reduced immigration have led to a smaller pool of workers overall, according to the joint report, which analyzed employment trends across the U.S., Canada, France, the U.K., Germany, Australia, Japan and China. As a result, staffing in certain industries will remain challenging for years to come.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.