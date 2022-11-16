“No one saw this coming” has been a common refrain in the financial world since the swift disintegration of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. Nowhere is that sentiment more plain to see than in the letters sent to U.S. regulators in support of FTX’s application for a controversial plan that would have revolutionized trading of derivatives, a heavily regulated corner of Wall Street.

From Fidelity Investments to Fortress Investment Group, Susquehanna International Group and Virtu Financial, from faculty members at Georgetown, the University of Chicago, William & Mary and Stanford, from the Jones Day law firm and the Heritage Foundation think tank, hundreds of letters in support of FTX’s plan landed with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) earlier this year.