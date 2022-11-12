  • Antonina Ustymenko, 64, weeps as she talks about life under Russian occupation in Blahodatne, Ukraine, a village about 25 km northwest of central Kherson, on Friday. | LYNSEY ADDARIO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Antonina Ustymenko, 64, weeps as she talks about life under Russian occupation in Blahodatne, Ukraine, a village about 25 km northwest of central Kherson, on Friday. | LYNSEY ADDARIO / THE NEW YORK TIMES

BLAHODATNE, Ukraine – Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the center of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.

“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

