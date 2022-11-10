  • Robots weld bodyshells of cars on the assembly line in a Suzuki plant in Hungary in October. The automaker is still unable to meet demand due to a chip shortage. | REUTERS
    Robots weld bodyshells of cars on the assembly line in a Suzuki plant in Hungary in October. The automaker is still unable to meet demand due to a chip shortage. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Japanese automakers are facing a double whammy of global chip shortages and inflated raw material costs, derailing production plans and offsetting the extra profits gained from a weak yen.

Although the earnings of some major carmakers for the April-September period showed that many have benefited from the historically weak yen, they now appear to be more cautious than upbeat.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED