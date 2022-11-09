  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters Tuesday evening at the Prime Minister's Office. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters Tuesday evening at the Prime Minister's Office. | KYODO
When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made an announcement Tuesday that the government would propose new legislation aimed at helping people who were financially exploited by religious groups, observers were caught by surprise.

“I have privately met with victims of the former Unification Church, and directly heard about their horrifying experiences,” Kishida told reporters. “As a politician, I felt my heart almost burst with grief.

