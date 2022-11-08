  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) meets with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo in Tuesday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) meets with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo in Tuesday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

The government will submit a bill for a new law aimed at providing relief to people who have been financially exploited by religious groups during the current session of parliament, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

The bill for a new law will be submitted together with bills to revise existing laws – the Consumer Contract Law and the law governing the National Consumer Affairs Center – Kishida said, following a meeting Tuesday evening with Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of junior coalition partner Komeito.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED