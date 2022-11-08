The government will submit a bill for a new law aimed at providing relief to people who have been financially exploited by religious groups during the current session of parliament, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.
The bill for a new law will be submitted together with bills to revise existing laws – the Consumer Contract Law and the law governing the National Consumer Affairs Center – Kishida said, following a meeting Tuesday evening with Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of junior coalition partner Komeito.
