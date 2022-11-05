  • A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber takes part in a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, in July 2017. | U.S. AIR FORCE / VIA AFP-JIJI
North Korea fired off four short-range ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea on Saturday, Seoul said, as the U.S. deployed two B-1B bombers for joint military drills with South Korea.

The South Korean military said it had detected the launches from the Tongrim county area in the country’s northwest, near its border with China, between around 11:32 a.m. and 11:59 a.m., the Yonhap news agency reported.

