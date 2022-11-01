  • The U.S. is planning to deploy up to six of its nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Australia, the latest in a series of moves by the partners amid soaring tensions with China. | U.S. AIR FORCE / VIA REUTERS
    The U.S. is planning to deploy up to six of its nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Australia, the latest in a series of moves by the partners amid soaring tensions with China. | U.S. AIR FORCE / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The U.S. is planning to deploy up to six of its nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to Australia, the latest in a series of moves by the partners amid soaring tensions with China.

The United States is funding a project to build an aircraft parking apron capable of accommodating up to six B-52s and other aircraft at the Royal Australian Air Force’s Tindal base in northern Australia, according to the Australian Defence Ministry.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED