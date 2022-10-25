COVID-19 at any level of severity is linked to an increased risk of dangerous blood clots that start in patients’ veins and travel to the heart, lungs and other parts of the body, according to a U.K. study that highlights the pandemic’s role in driving up rates of cardiovascular disease.

Nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients were 2.7 times more likely to develop dangerous clots called venous thromboembolisms and were more than 10 times more likely to die than individuals who avoided the disease, scientists at Queen Mary University of London found in a study of almost 54,000 people followed for an average of about 4½ months. The increase in risk was highest in the first 30 days after the disease began, but could remain elevated even longer, the researchers said.