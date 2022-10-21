  • British politician Rishi Sunak departs his home in London on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
The race to be Britain’s next prime minister will be mostly conducted behind closed doors, as contenders embark on a frantic weekend of lobbying Conservative lawmakers to get onto Monday’s party ballot.

Liz Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday triggered a leadership contest that, coming so soon after the bitter one that put her into No. 10 Downing Street, is likely to deepen divisions in the party that look all but impossible to heal.

