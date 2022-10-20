  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss (center) reacting during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Truss is addressing lawmakers in parliament for the first time since abandoning her disastrous tax-slashing economic policies as she fights for her political life. | U.K. PARLIAMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI
Liz Truss’s premiership looked close to imploding after she fired one minister over a security breach and two others were heard resigning amid the fallout from a chaotic parliamentary vote before agreeing to stay in their posts.

Many Conservative lawmakers now want Truss to resign immediately, a sudden reversal from a widely-held view that a leadership change should wait at least until a new economic plan is announced on Oct. 31 to calm financial markets.

