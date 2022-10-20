Liz Truss’s premiership looked close to imploding after she fired one minister over a security breach and two others were heard resigning amid the fallout from a chaotic parliamentary vote before agreeing to stay in their posts.
Many Conservative lawmakers now want Truss to resign immediately, a sudden reversal from a widely-held view that a leadership change should wait at least until a new economic plan is announced on Oct. 31 to calm financial markets.
