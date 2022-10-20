Chinese President Xi Jinping has accumulated so many titles he’s been called the Chairman of Everything. But one gaining traction among Communist Party elites is raising concerns of a Mao Zedong-style personality cult.

Lingxiu, or “leader,” is a revered title of praise previously reserved for Mao, the founder of the People’s Republic, who was referred to as “the great leader” when the Cultural Revolution started in 1966. While party officials and state media have occasionally bestowed the title on Xi in the past few years — in the form of renmin lingxiu, or “people’s leader” — this week has seen more cadres using the term, including at least two Politburo members.