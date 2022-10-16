  • Images of Xi Jinping are on display at a military museum in Beijing with the slogan: 'Inspiring the Three Armed Forces to Forge Ahead.' | GILLES SABRIé / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Beijing – They lounge in folding chairs, perch on traffic bollards or pace small circles to keep warm. They are stationed every 100 feet or so, keeping watch over their designated patch of Beijing street. Their bright red windbreakers and matching armbands spell out their roles as “Neighborhood Security Volunteers.”

Their mission is straightforward: guarantee that nothing disrupts an all-important Chinese Communist Party congress that begins Sunday, where the top leader, Xi Jinping, is expected to claim a third term.

