  • Surveillance cameras near the portrait of late communist leader Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square in Beijing | AFP-JIJI
    Surveillance cameras near the portrait of late communist leader Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square in Beijing | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

When Chen picked up his phone to vent his anger at getting a parking ticket, his message on WeChat was a drop in the ocean of daily posts on China’s biggest social network.

But soon after his tirade against “simple-minded” traffic cops in June, he found himself in the tentacles of the communist country’s omniscient surveillance apparatus.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED