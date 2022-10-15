Boxed in by market turmoil and a mutinous Conservative Party, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was left with two cards to play: hitting reset on her economic plan, and firing her friend and finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng.
She used up both on Friday — and left herself in even more peril.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.