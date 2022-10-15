  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Boxed in by market turmoil and a mutinous Conservative Party, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was left with two cards to play: hitting reset on her economic plan, and firing her friend and finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng.

She used up both on Friday — and left herself in even more peril.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW