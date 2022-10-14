The yen fell to its lowest level in more than 30 years in the aftermath of Thursday’s hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report, before reversing the move in a whiplash trade that raised market chatter of potential intervention.
The currency fell to ¥147.67 per dollar, the weakest since August 1990, before bouncing back in choppy trading. It fluctuated around the ¥147.25 level early in Tokyo Friday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.