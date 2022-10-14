  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at an event in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
    Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at an event in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The yen fell to its lowest level in more than 30 years in the aftermath of Thursday’s hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report, before reversing the move in a whiplash trade that raised market chatter of potential intervention.

The currency fell to ¥147.67 per dollar, the weakest since August 1990, before bouncing back in choppy trading. It fluctuated around the ¥147.25 level early in Tokyo Friday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW