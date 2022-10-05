  • Satsuki Katayama | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Satsuki Katayama | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is looking to provide new support for heavily indebted firms amid fears some of them may go bust after a pandemic-related credit program ends, a senior party official has said.

“The public and private sectors need to cooperate quickly to provide aid,” said Satsuki Katayama, head of the LDP’s Research Commission on the Finance and Banking System, in an interview last month.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED