The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is looking to provide new support for heavily indebted firms amid fears some of them may go bust after a pandemic-related credit program ends, a senior party official has said.
“The public and private sectors need to cooperate quickly to provide aid,” said Satsuki Katayama, head of the LDP’s Research Commission on the Finance and Banking System, in an interview last month.
