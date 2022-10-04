  • J-Alert warnings are displayed in Tokyo's Shimbashi area on Tuesday morning. | KYODO
    J-Alert warnings are displayed in Tokyo's Shimbashi area on Tuesday morning. | KYODO
  • SHARE

People in Japan turned on their TV sets Tuesday morning to news dominated by J-Alert warnings issued by the government after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over the country for the first time since 2017.

Upon receiving a J-Alert message, people are urged to take shelter either inside buildings or underground, as was the case with Tuesday’s launch. When there’s no building nearby, people are advised to take shelter behind objects or lie on the ground while protecting their heads. If people are indoors, they are advised to stay away from windows.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED