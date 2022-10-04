People in Japan turned on their TV sets Tuesday morning to news dominated by J-Alert warnings issued by the government after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over the country for the first time since 2017.
Upon receiving a J-Alert message, people are urged to take shelter either inside buildings or underground, as was the case with Tuesday’s launch. When there’s no building nearby, people are advised to take shelter behind objects or lie on the ground while protecting their heads. If people are indoors, they are advised to stay away from windows.
