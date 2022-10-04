North Korea appeared to launch at least one missile over Japan on Tuesday, media reports said, as the government issued a rare alert calling for residents to take cover over the firing.
The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said the missile was believed to have landed around 7:50 a.m.
