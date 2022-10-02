The world economy is showing signs of a rapid downshift as it contends with a series of shocks — some of them self-inflicted by policymakers — increasing the likelihood of another global recession and the danger of major financial disruptions.
“We’re living through a period of elevated risk,” former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers told “Wall Street Week” with David Westin on Bloomberg Television, for whom he is a paid contributor. “In the same way that people became anxious in August of 2007, I think this is a moment when there should be increased anxiety.”
