  • A ship docks in Singapore on Sept. 21. The world economy is showing signs of a rapid downshift as it contends with a series of shocks, increasing the likelihood of another global recession and the danger of major financial disruptions. | AFP-JIJI
    A ship docks in Singapore on Sept. 21. The world economy is showing signs of a rapid downshift as it contends with a series of shocks, increasing the likelihood of another global recession and the danger of major financial disruptions. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The world economy is showing signs of a rapid downshift as it contends with a series of shocks — some of them self-inflicted by policymakers — increasing the likelihood of another global recession and the danger of major financial disruptions.

“We’re living through a period of elevated risk,” former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers told “Wall Street Week” with David Westin on Bloomberg Television, for whom he is a paid contributor. “In the same way that people became anxious in August of 2007, I think this is a moment when there should be increased anxiety.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW