Japan and China mark half a century of diplomatic relations on Thursday, but analysts say there is little to celebrate as ties grow increasingly acrimonious over territorial disputes, rising defense spending and the fate of self-ruled Taiwan.
While the relationship went into a deep freeze around 2012 amid tit-for-tat moves over the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, signs of a thaw appeared in 2018 when Chinese President Xi Jinping seemed poised for his first state visit to Japan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.