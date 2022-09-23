Beijing – A festive mood is lacking among Chinese people ahead of next week’s 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China, clouded by tensions over Taiwan and lingering COVID-19 restrictions.
Although various symposiums and other events have been held so far this year, a senior official of a group promoting friendly bilateral ties pointed to the lack of excitement surrounding the Sept. 29 anniversary.
