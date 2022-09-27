  • Ukrainian soldiers found large amounts of ammunition belonging to the Russian forces after Russia withdrew from the village of Nova Husarivka on Sept. 21. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Ukrainian soldiers found large amounts of ammunition belonging to the Russian forces after Russia withdrew from the village of Nova Husarivka on Sept. 21. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Ukraine’s military is on the offensive against Russian forces and asking for more powerful weapons to press its advantage, but so far there is no sign that allies will step up their commitments.

Instead, President Vladimir Putin dramatically raised the stakes in a Sept. 21 speech, threatening nuclear war and launching sham votes aimed at expanding Russia’s borders into occupied Ukraine.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,