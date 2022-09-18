  • A computer-generated illustration imagines a Viking ship sailing the seas. Could we, then, possibly imagine a Viking encounter with the Japanese? | GETTY IMAGES
    A computer-generated illustration imagines a Viking ship sailing the seas. Could we, then, possibly imagine a Viking encounter with the Japanese? | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

In the year 984 a Viking mariner bound for Greenland from Iceland, blown off course in a storm, drifted to an unknown land. There he sheltered as best he could until favorable winds rose to blow him home again. His name was Bjarni Herjolfsson — a trader and a pirate. To be one was to be the other. The moral lines were blurred.

He would have laughed to think of us 1,000 years later remembering his commonplace little sailor’s mishap, which meant nothing to him but marks for us Europe’s first known contact with the continent that 500 years later was named America.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,