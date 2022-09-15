  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine makes an unannounced visit to a flag-raising ceremony in the main square of the recaptured city of Izium on Wednesday. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
IZIUM, Ukraine – Standing in cold drizzle among wreckage left behind by Russia’s chaotic retreat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looked to the sky on Wednesday toward his country’s flag flying over the main square of a city reclaimed just days ago in a stunning counterattack.

“Today, when we look up, we are looking for only one thing — the flag of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told soldiers in front of the city’s bombed-out municipal building. “Our blue and yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village.”

