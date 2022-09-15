  • Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they arrive at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they arrive at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

LONDON – Mourners from all walks of life filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II through the night as she lay in state in London’s ancient Westminster Hall, paying their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch before her funeral on Monday.

After days of processions and ritual as the queen’s body was brought to London from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died last Thursday at the age of 96, this was the opportunity for ordinary people to take a direct part in a ceremony. Many were in tears as they passed by the flag-draped coffin.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,