The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the nation’s largest opposition party, announced Thursday that its executives will not attend the Sept. 27 state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The government’s failure to address party concerns over the funeral’s necessity, the decision-making process for the event and its cost — along with the government’s attitude toward investigating Abe’s connections to the Unification Church — are some of the reasons raised by the CDP on their decision.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.