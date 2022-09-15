  • Kenta Izumi, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks during a committee session at the Lower House on Sept. 8. | BLOOMBERG
    Kenta Izumi, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks during a committee session at the Lower House on Sept. 8. | BLOOMBERG
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the nation’s largest opposition party, announced Thursday that its executives will not attend the Sept. 27 state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The government’s failure to address party concerns over the funeral’s necessity, the decision-making process for the event and its cost — along with the government’s attitude toward investigating Abe’s connections to the Unification Church — are some of the reasons raised by the CDP on their decision.

