  • Morgan Schneider, a doctoral meteorology student at the University of Oklahoma, and her team launch a weather balloon near Hyannis, Nebraska, on June 6. | ERINN SPRINGER/THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Morgan Schneider, a doctoral meteorology student at the University of Oklahoma, and her team launch a weather balloon near Hyannis, Nebraska, on June 6. | ERINN SPRINGER/THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

The supercell was pushing in fast from the west. Wind gusts were approaching a hurricane-like 100 mph (160 kph). The hilly landscape and limited highway network were not making things easy.

“This is not a scientific term, but it was a mean-looking storm,” said Adam Houston, an atmospheric scientist who helped track that supercell through the Black Hills of western South Dakota in June.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,