  • Lauren Nichols, who has long COVID, at her home in Andover, Massachusetts. She says she has considered suicide several times because of the medical condition, which she has suffered from for more than two years. | REUTERS
    Lauren Nichols, who has long COVID, at her home in Andover, Massachusetts. She says she has considered suicide several times because of the medical condition, which she has suffered from for more than two years. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

CHICAGO/LONDON – Scott Taylor never got to move on from COVID-19.

The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in spring 2020, still had not recovered about 18 months later when he killed himself at his home near Dallas, having lost his health, memory and money.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,