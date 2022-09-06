  • Authorities in the Kyushu region are developing Kumamon-themed attractions, pinning hopes on attracting overseas visitors when some of the world’s strictest border restrictions ease. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Authorities in the Kyushu region are developing Kumamon-themed attractions, pinning hopes on attracting overseas visitors when some of the world’s strictest border restrictions ease. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
Kumamoto Prefecture is pinning its hopes for a post-pandemic recovery in tourism on its famous mascot — the wide-eyed black bear called Kumamon.

The cuddly character has gained worldwide fame since he debuted as a promotional mascot for the prefecture in 2010. Now authorities are developing bear-themed attractions across the region, betting they will spur an influx of overseas visitors when some of the world’s strictest border restrictions ease.

