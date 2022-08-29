  • Olena Bondarchyk, 46, waits with others fleeing Enerhodar, Ukraine, and other Russian-occupied territories, at a Ukrainian controlled checkpoint as shelling continues around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Sunday. | LYNSEY ADDARIO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV – For weeks, Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for firing artillery at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, the largest power station in Europe, in a series of attacks that imperil not just the region but also the whole world.

As the power plant inches toward a possible crisis, both sides have acknowledged the risks of a potential nuclear accident and continued fraught negotiations this weekend to let United Nations inspectors visit the site — and yet the bombardment continued.

