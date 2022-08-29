  • A screenshot of YouTuber Hiroyuki Nishimura commenting on actor Teruyuki Kagawa's recent scandal on his YouTube channel |
    A screenshot of YouTuber Hiroyuki Nishimura commenting on actor Teruyuki Kagawa's recent scandal on his YouTube channel |
  • SHARE

As a sexual harassment scandal involving actor Teruyuki Kagawa continues to create controversy, popular YouTuber Hiroyuki Nishimura has said that women who work at bars as hostesses receive high pay in exchange for tolerating sexual violence, triggering harsh criticism.

“They are, to a certain extent, receiving money for offering sexual” services, Nishimura said in a YouTube video Saturday. “That’s what hostess bars are.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,