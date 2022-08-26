Actor Teruyuki Kagawa apologized Friday after a shocking report surfaced that he groped a hostess’ breasts, took off her bra and passed it around to colleagues in 2019.
Kagawa, who is both a kabuki actor, TV and film star, is a household name in Japan and is known for his role in the “Naoki Hanzawa” corporate drama series and for hosting a children’s TV program about insects, a personal passion of his.
