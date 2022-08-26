  • Haruyuki Takahashi during a Tokyo Organising Committee board meeting in March 2020. | REUTERS
    Haruyuki Takahashi during a Tokyo Organising Committee board meeting in March 2020. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Haruyuki Takahashi’s arrest earlier this month on suspicion of receiving ¥51 million in bribes from apparel-maker Aoki Holdings Inc. marks a dramatic fall from grace for one of Japan’s most powerful figures in the world of mass sporting events.

Takahashi, 78, a former executive of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games and ex-Dentsu executive, denies the charges and says that all payments from Aoki were legitimate consulting fees. But as Tokyo prosecutors continue to investigate, Takahashi’s 4½-decade career with Dentsu and as an independent consultant, and his work spearheading international sporting events in Japan, have come under the spotlight.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,