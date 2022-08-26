Haruyuki Takahashi’s arrest earlier this month on suspicion of receiving ¥51 million in bribes from apparel-maker Aoki Holdings Inc. marks a dramatic fall from grace for one of Japan’s most powerful figures in the world of mass sporting events.
Takahashi, 78, a former executive of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games and ex-Dentsu executive, denies the charges and says that all payments from Aoki were legitimate consulting fees. But as Tokyo prosecutors continue to investigate, Takahashi’s 4½-decade career with Dentsu and as an independent consultant, and his work spearheading international sporting events in Japan, have come under the spotlight.
