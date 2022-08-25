  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about a student loan debt relief plan, in Washington on Wednesday. | AL DRAGO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about a student loan debt relief plan, in Washington on Wednesday. | AL DRAGO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive a portion of student loans held by tens of millions of people will ripple through the economy as personal spending and savings shift, but no factor will be more closely watched than inflation.

In announcing the plan Wednesday, the White House flagged that the move would have competing impacts. On the one hand, it’d reduce overall household debt and potentially provide more spending power. On the other, it offers a timeline to restart payments that have been suspended for more than two years.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,