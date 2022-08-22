  • Hino Motors has said that some 76,694 vehicles of its Dutro small truck model were impacted by the latest data falsification revelations, bringing the total number of vehicles involved in the scandal to more than 640,000. | REUTERS
Hino Motors will suspend shipments of small trucks after confirming that a widespread data falsification scandal included those models, it said Monday, highlighting deepening problems at the Toyota Motor unit.

Hino’s President Satoshi Ogiso told a news conference that, during a transport ministry investigation, additional misconduct regarding emissions was found that affects more than 76,000 vehicles.

